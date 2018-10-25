Warriors' Jordan Bell: Solid in extended playing time
Bell compiled eight points (4-4 FG), three rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 21 minutes in the Warriors' 144-122 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.
It was a season-high allotment of playing time for Bell, who saw extra run due to the Warriors' comfortable second-half advantage. The second-year forward had only logged single-digit minutes -- along with one DNP -- over the first four games, and he figures to continue in a similar role except for the second half of games that have a similar flow to Wednesday's.
