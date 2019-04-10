Bell chipped in 10 points (5-7 FG), six rebounds, and four assists in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 win over the Pelicans.

Bell produced pretty impressive counting stats considering his limited load of minutes. With that being said, this is the first time since Feb. 27 that Bell reached double figures in scoring. Those considering Bell for Wednesday's regular season finale should likely keep tabs on DeMarcus Cousins and Draymond Green, the latter of whom will probably receive the night off for rest.