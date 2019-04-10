Warriors' Jordan Bell: Solid showing in 15 minutes
Bell chipped in 10 points (5-7 FG), six rebounds, and four assists in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 win over the Pelicans.
Bell produced pretty impressive counting stats considering his limited load of minutes. With that being said, this is the first time since Feb. 27 that Bell reached double figures in scoring. Those considering Bell for Wednesday's regular season finale should likely keep tabs on DeMarcus Cousins and Draymond Green, the latter of whom will probably receive the night off for rest.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Suspended by team Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Only 11 minutes in win Sunday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Plays 14 minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Cleared to play•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Expected to return Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Ruled out Monday•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...