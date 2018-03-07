Warriors' Jordan Bell: Sprains ankle Tuesday, scheduled for X-ray
Bell suffered a right ankle sprain during Tuesday's game against the Nets and will not return.
Bell appeared to roll his ankle while attempting to block a shot and was seen with a fairly significant limp while he walked to the locker room. The Warriors are currently listing it as a sprain, though he's slated to go in for an X-ray in order to determine if there's something more serious at hand. With the Warriors heading into a back-to-back set Thursday and Friday, it's unclear if Bell will be able to play in either contest.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...