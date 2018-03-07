Bell suffered a right ankle sprain during Tuesday's game against the Nets and will not return.

Bell appeared to roll his ankle while attempting to block a shot and was seen with a fairly significant limp while he walked to the locker room. The Warriors are currently listing it as a sprain, though he's slated to go in for an X-ray in order to determine if there's something more serious at hand. With the Warriors heading into a back-to-back set Thursday and Friday, it's unclear if Bell will be able to play in either contest.