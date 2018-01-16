Warriors' Jordan Bell: Starting at center Monday
Bell will move into the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The Warriors are shifting to a smaller lineup to matchup better with the Cavaliers, so Bell will get the call with the top unit, while usual starter Zaza Pachulia will come off the bench. After logging back-to-back DNP-CDs, Bell should be in line for a significant increase in playing time with the promotion to the top unit, giving him a temporary uptick in fantasy value.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Will move back to bench Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Remains in starting lineup•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Big double-double in Friday's win•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Will start Monday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Six blocks in Friday's start•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.