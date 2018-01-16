Bell will move into the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors are shifting to a smaller lineup to matchup better with the Cavaliers, so Bell will get the call with the top unit, while usual starter Zaza Pachulia will come off the bench. After logging back-to-back DNP-CDs, Bell should be in line for a significant increase in playing time with the promotion to the top unit, giving him a temporary uptick in fantasy value.