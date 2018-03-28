Bell will get the start at power forward for Tuesday's tilt versus the Pacers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bell and Kevin Looney with shuffle again as the team's starting power forward while Draymond Green (illness) remains sidelined. The rookie put up 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT), seven boards, three assists, one steal, and one block across 27 minutes in his most recent start and figures to be in line for a similar workload Tuesday.