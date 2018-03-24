Bell generated 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in Friday's 106-94 win over the Hawks.

Bell drew the start at power forward for Draymond Green (abdomen) and made good use of the opportunity, posting his first double-digit scoring effort since Dec. 30. The 2017 second-round pick has been used sparingly during his rookie season, so Friday's opportunity was a rare one indeed. However, it could conceivably repeat itself Sunday against the Jazz if Green remains sidelined, especially given the quality of Bell's effort against the Hawks.

