Bell finished with six points (3-8 FG), 11 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 77-71 summer league victory over the Clippers.

This is what we're used to seeing from Bell, who, across two summer league tilts, has racked up 14 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists, seven blocks and four steals. He's certainly making the case for more playing time next season, though it may be tough to come by with DeMarcus Cousins now in the fold.