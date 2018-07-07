Warriors' Jordan Bell: Stuffs stat sheet Friday
Bell finished with six points (3-8 FG), 11 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 77-71 summer league victory over the Clippers.
This is what we're used to seeing from Bell, who, across two summer league tilts, has racked up 14 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists, seven blocks and four steals. He's certainly making the case for more playing time next season, though it may be tough to come by with DeMarcus Cousins now in the fold.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Playing Friday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Will be rested Thursday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Racks up seven dimes Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Expected to play in summer league•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Puts up 10 points in 12 minutes during Game 3 win•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Fills a role in Game Six victory•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...