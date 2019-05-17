Bell compiled 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 14 minutes during the Warriors' 114-111 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday.

Bell's postseason opportunities have bee sparse, as he's only seen action in seven games overall, and double-digit minutes in just three of those contests. The second-year big's workload Thursday was a playoff-high figure, as was his scoring tally. Bell's playing time has seen a slight bump since Kevin Durant's calf injury in Game 5 of the semifinal round against the Rockets, and with the latter already out for Saturday's Game 3, Bell is likely to see minutes in the teens once again.

