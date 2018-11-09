Warriors' Jordan Bell: To start at power forward vs. Bucks
Bell will draw the start Thursday night against Milwaukee, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bell just returned to health from an injury of his own, and he'll enter the starting five in place of Draymond Green (toe). Through 10 games this season, Bell has put up just 1.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over 11.6 minutes per contest.
