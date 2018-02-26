Bell (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Knicks.

Bell has been sidelined for just over a month with an ankle injury, but the plan is to have him back for Monday's contest. He'll need to go through warmups to make sure everything checks out, though all indications point to his return. Considering the lengthy absence, Bell could find himself limited a bit Monday, so he may not take on his full workload right away. In 10 games prior to the injury, Bell had averaged 5.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 17.6 minutes.