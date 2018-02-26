Warriors' Jordan Bell: Will be available for limited minutes
Bell will be available for limited minutes Monday against the Knicks, Anthony Slater of The Oklahoman reports.
Bell hasn't played in more than a month while nursing a sprained ankle, but after ramping up his activity and going through 3-on-3 work over the weekend, the rookie has been cleared to rejoin the rotation. Coach Steve Kerr made it clear that Bell will only be available for a few minutes off the bench, while Kevon Looney will serve as one of the team's inactives Monday.
