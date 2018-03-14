Bell will be available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

A sprained right ankle has kept Bell out of the last three games, but he'll return to availability Wednesday and should find himself in an increased role given the absences of Draymond Green and David West. The rookie put together a strong stretch earlier in the season, but he suffered an ankle injury in mid-January that sidelined him for more than a month. If Bell does, indeed, get the start in place of Green, he could be an attractive, low-cost play in DFS contests Wednesday.