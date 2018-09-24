Bell will compete with Kevon Looney and Damian Jones for the starting center job, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.

The Warriors are expected to be without DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) for an extended amount of time and head coach Steve Kerr confirmed Monday that Draymond Green would remain at power forward to start the year. As a result, Bell, Looney and Jones are expected to battle for the top job. With the likes of Zaza Pachulia, JaVale McGee and David West all no longer on the roster, the entire trio should see more playing time during the upcoming campaign than they did a season ago. That said, considering the talent already on the roster, Bell would be nothing more than the fifth option offensively if he starts, which would likely limit his fantasy utility to those in deeper leagues.