Warriors' Jordan Bell: Will compete for starting gig
Bell will compete with Kevon Looney and Damian Jones for the starting center job, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.
The Warriors are expected to be without DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) for an extended amount of time and head coach Steve Kerr confirmed Monday that Draymond Green would remain at power forward to start the year. As a result, Bell, Looney and Jones are expected to battle for the top job. With the likes of Zaza Pachulia, JaVale McGee and David West all no longer on the roster, the entire trio should see more playing time during the upcoming campaign than they did a season ago. That said, considering the talent already on the roster, Bell would be nothing more than the fifth option offensively if he starts, which would likely limit his fantasy utility to those in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...