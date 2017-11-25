Warriors' Jordan Bell: Will draw first career start
Bell will get his first career start at power forward for Friday's game against the Bulls, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It is somewhat of a revenge game for Bell, as the Bulls traded him on draft night for cash considerations. The rookie has not played more than 12 minutes in any game this season, but with both Kevin Durant (ankle) and Draymond Green (rest) sidelined Friday, he could be in line for his heaviest workload of the season. Thus, he figures to be a popular play in DFS formats.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Active Friday vs. Bulls•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Inactive again Sunday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Inactive vs. Wizards•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Double-doubles in exhibition finale•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Will start Friday's preseason finale•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Perfect from the field Sunday•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...