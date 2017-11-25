Bell will get his first career start at power forward for Friday's game against the Bulls, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It is somewhat of a revenge game for Bell, as the Bulls traded him on draft night for cash considerations. The rookie has not played more than 12 minutes in any game this season, but with both Kevin Durant (ankle) and Draymond Green (rest) sidelined Friday, he could be in line for his heaviest workload of the season. Thus, he figures to be a popular play in DFS formats.