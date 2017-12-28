Bell will shift back to the bench for Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) missing time over the last few weeks, Bell was able to pick up three consecutive starts, averaging 11.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks across 24.3 minutes during that span. However, Pachulia is now healthy and will return to the top unit, which sends Bell back to a bench role. While his workload will shrink Wednesday, Bell's strong play could earn him more run moving forward, so he could be someone to keep an eye for the time being.