Warriors' Jordan Bell: Will return to reserve role Sunday
Bell is set to come off the bench in Sunday's matchup with the Jazz, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Bell drew a spot start in place of Draymond Green (pelvis) in Saturday's victory over the Hawks. He took advantage of the opportunity, posting 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes. However, Green is set to return Sunday, so the rookie will come off the bench and presumably return to his limited role.
