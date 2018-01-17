Bell will draw the start at power forward for Wednesday's tilt against the Bulls due to Draymond Green (shoulder) being sidelined, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Bell has seen around 20 minutes per night over the past month, which should increase as he draws the start Wednesday. The last time he faced off against Chicago -- the team that drafted him and traded him to Golden State for cash considerations -- he dropped seven points, six rebounds, six blocks, four assists and two steals across 26 minutes.