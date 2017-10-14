Warriors' Jordan Bell: Will start Friday's preseason finale
Bell will get the starting nod at power forward for Friday's preseason finale against the Kings, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bell will be filling in for Draymond Green (back spasms), and should see a healthy workload. The rookie has fit in with the defending champions well during the preseason, producing efficient lines. However, it remains to be seen if he will be incorporated in the rotation during the season. Expect the team to allow the big man to ease his way into things as the year kicks off.
