Bell will start in place of Draymond Green (rest) Monday against the Pacers, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

The Warriors will hold Green out for rest purposes Monday, enabling Bell to re-enter the rotation after he picked up DNP-CDs in each of the last two games. The second-year forward hasn't played double-digit minutes since a blowout win over Chicago back on Jan. 11, when he put up 13 points, two assists, two blocks and a rebound in 15 minutes.