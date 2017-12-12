Bell will get the start at center for Monday's game versus the Trail Blazers.

Bell will get the start in place of Zaza Pachulia (shoulder). It will be the rookie's third start of the season. He has compiled 3.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and a remarkable 4.5 blocks across 23.5 minutes in his starts this year. Draymond Green (shoulder) is also sidelined, so Bell could see an even heavier workload in the contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop