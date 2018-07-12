Bell (shoulder) will remain out for Friday's summer league finale, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Bell ended up playing in four combined games between Sacramento and Las Vegas Summer Leagues, posting averages of 5.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.3 blocks across 24.3 minutes. However, he dealt with some soreness in his shoulder and missed the last few contests, so the Warriors are comfortable just shutting their second-year big man down. Bell should be a full go for training camp and he could be in line for a bigger role this season following the departures of JaVale McGee, Zaza Pachulia and potentially David West.