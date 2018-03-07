Bell (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Spurs.

Bell suffered a mild ankle sprain during Tuesday's win over the Nets, with X-rays confirming that it's nothing overly serious. That said, it's still giving him enough discomfort to rule him out of Thursday's game over 24 hours in advance. In his absence, Kevon Looney should see an expanded role, especially with David West (arm) doubtful.