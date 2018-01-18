Bell has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game due to a sprained left ankle.

Bell sprained his ankle after landing awkwardly in the first half of Wednesday's game, ultimately being taken to the locker room in a wheel chair. Fortunately for him X-ray's were negative, though he'll undergo an MRI on Thursday. Look for Omri Casspi and David West to see some extra run for the remainder of Wednesday's game with Bell and Draymond Green (shoulder) sidelined.