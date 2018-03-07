Warriors' Jordan Bell: X-ray on ankle comes back clean
An X-ray on Bell's right ankle came back negative and he's been diagnosed with a mild sprain, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Bell appeared to suffer a significant ankle injury during Tuesday's win over the Nets, though a subsequent X-ray has confirmed it's nothing overly serious. According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, Bell is currently considered day-to-day with a mild sprain, which means his status is currently uncertain for the team's upcoming back-to-back set Thursday and Friday.
