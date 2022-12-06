Poole (ankle) will start Monday's contest against the Pacers, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With Andrew Wiggins (groin) out for Monday's contest against Indiana, Poole will make his sixth start of the season. Across his five previous starts this year, Poole has averaged 26.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals over 31.6 minutes per game.