Poole had 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in Friday's win over Memphis.

Making his first start of the season with Stephen Curry (tailbone) sidelined, Poole took advantage of the increased opportunity to scored 20-plus points for the second straight game. Over his last six appearances, Poole is averaging 20.0 points, 2.2 assists and 3.3 made three-pointers, making him an intriguing waiver wire option for managers in need of points and threes.