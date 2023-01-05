Poole poured in 24 points (9-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 Ft), five rebounds, six assists, and three turnovers in Wednesday's loss.
Poole has been on a tear since moving to the starting lineup for injured Steph Curry. He has gone for 20 plus points in 14 of 16 contests over that stretch and had Golden State on an eight-game win streak entering Wednesday.
