Poole poured in 24 points (9-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists, and three turnovers in Wednesday's 122-199 loss to Detroit.

The 34-year-old has been on a tear since moving to the starting lineup for Stephen Curry (shoulder). Poole has gone for 20-plus points in 14 of 16 contests over that stretch and had Golden State on an eight-game win streak entering Wednesday's matchup. Curry is expected to be re-evaluated this weekend and hopes to return for next Friday's game against the Spurs, meaning that Poole will likely have another week to handle an increased role for the Warriors.