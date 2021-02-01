The Warriors announced Sunday that Poole will join the Santa Cruz Warriors prior to the 2020-21 G League season in Orlando.
Poole had a season-high 16 points in Saturday's win over Detroit, and he'll now attempt to carry his momentum into the four-week bubble in Orlando. The 21-year-old has shown glimpses of potential with the parent club early in the season, but he should have more opportunities to develop in the G League.
