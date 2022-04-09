Poole (hand) is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Poole was initially questionable due to a hand injury but will be fine for the second-to-last game of the regular season. Across the past 10 games, he's averaged 26.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 36.2 minutes.
