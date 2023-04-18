Poole (ankle) will be available to play in Monday's Game 2 versus the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Poole tweaked his ankle during Saturday's Game 1 loss, but he will push through the pain and get out there for Game 2. Poole finished Game 1 with 17 points, one rebound, three assists, two triples, one block and one turnover across 22 minutes.