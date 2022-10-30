Poole (ankle) will start Sunday's game against the Pistons, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Poole was listed as questionable after tweaking his right ankle late in Saturday's loss to the Hornets, but he'll be good to go Sunday and will draw the start in the absence of Klay Thompson (rest). The fourth-year guard has come off the bench in each of his first six appearances and is averaging 15.8 points and 5.7 assists across 27.7 minutes per game.