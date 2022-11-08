Poole will come off the bench Monday against the Kings.
Poole will head back to the bench with Stephen Curry (elbow) cleared to start Monday evening. Poole has seen plenty of chances off the bench so far this season, so this role change is unlikely to impact his production much.
