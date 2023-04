Poole isn't starting Sunday's Game 7 against the Kings, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After a major letdown at home in Game 6, the Warriors are reverting back to their standard starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. In his two games off the bench this series, Poole has averaged 10.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 19.0 minutes per game.