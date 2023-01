Poole finished with 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block across 29 minutes in Sunday's 120-116 loss to the Nets.

Though most of Poole's fantasy value typically derives from the points, three-pointers, free-throw percentage and assists categories, he's been delivering his biggest impact in the steals column of late. He's now recorded at least one steal in seven consecutive games and is averaging 2.0 per game over that stretch.