Poole closed Friday's 130-115 victory over the Spurs with 27 points (8-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes.

Poole wasn't shy about launching from beyond the arc Friday, matching his season-high attempts from beyond the arc while converting just under half of them en route to his 27 points. He's attempted double-digit threes on 26 occasions this season, so he's no stranger to the three-point line. Poole has topped 20 points in four-straight games and has added four steals and two blocks over the last three games. He should continue to be a primary source of second-unit scoring down the stretch and into the playoffs.