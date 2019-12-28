Warriors' Jordan Poole: Being sent to G League
Poole will be sent to the G League on assignment this weekend, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Poole's role in the rotation has diminished as the Warriors have gotten healthier, and he hasn't cracked 20 minutes since Dec. 2. With the G League, he should be able to see extended run on the court, gaining valuable in-game experience.
