Poole totaled 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Warriors' 127-108 loss to the Jazz.

The Jazz had turned the game into a runaway by the fourth quarter, affording Poole and some of the team's other deep reserves more run than normal. Poole was able to take advantage of the elevated minutes to put up his most points since Dec. 27, but he's unlikely to be rewarded with more playing time in future contests. Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Brad Wanamaker and Damion Lee are all seemingly ahead of Poole in the pecking order at either guard spot.