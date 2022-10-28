Poole notched 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, seven assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Thursday's 123-110 victory over the Heat.

Poole has been forced to come off the bench with Klay Thompson being healthy, so his numbers have taken a regression compared to the 2021-22 campaign. That said, he's firmly entrenched as Golden State's sixth man and top scoring threat off the bench, as evidenced by the fact that he's scored in double digits in four of his first five outings of the campaign. He should remain valuable in most formats, but he's not going to produce the excellent numbers he posted one season ago.