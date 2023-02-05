Poole will come off the bench Saturday against the Mavericks, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After nine straight starts, Poole will come off the bench while coach Steve Kerr opts to start both Draymond Green and Kevon Looney in the frontcourt -- something he'd gotten away from lately. As a reserve this season, Poole is averaging 15.2 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 26.8 minutes.