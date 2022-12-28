Poole supplied 24 points (9-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 110-105 win over Charlotte.

Poole has been key to keeping the Warriors afloat, and with his production, the team is 3-3 without Stephen Curry (shoulder) in the lineup. Klay Thompson's knee injury flared up again, and if Thompson misses mire time, Poole's stat line could go much higher.