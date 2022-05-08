Poole provided 27 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during Saturday's 142-112 win over the Grizzlies.

Payton is a more valuable asset with Gary Payton (elbow) out of the lineup. He came into Saturday's game averaging 22.3 points, 5.9 assists and 3.3 rebound over seven playoff games, and despite coming off the bench, he averaged 33.4 minutes on the court over that span. He maintained his offensive impact Saturday, sinking 64.7 percent of his 17 shot attempts.