Poole ended with 26 points (7-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 10-12 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 win over Utah.

While the outlook seemed bleak for the Warriors, the replacements have risen to the challenge, with Poole leading the backups along the way. The Michigan product has been very consistent, scoring 20-plus points in seven of his last eight games.The only spot where Poole has recently faltered is beyond the arc, where he's only converted 19.8 percent of his attempts over the last five games.