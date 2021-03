Poole went for 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and three assists over 22 minutes off the bench Sunday in the victory over the Jazz.

Poole continues to make the most of his opportunity at the top level of basketball. Since receiving his promotion from the G League, he's hit double-digit points in each contest while shooting better than 50 percent from the floor. Poole is making a strong case to see more playing time as the season progresses and should be a player to watch in deep formats.