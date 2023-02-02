Poole ended with 18 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 119-114 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Poole managed to put up 18 points in the loss, but he needed 13 attempts from the field and 10 shots from the charity stripe to do it. He's knocked down only eight of 25 attempts from the field over his last two contests. However, this appears to be a slight bump in the road for Poole, who shot 44.6 percent from the field through 13 January appearances.