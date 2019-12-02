Poole finished with one point (0-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one block in 16 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 loss to Orlando.

Poole sniffed a donut during Sunday's loss, avoiding the dreaded zero by making 1-of-2 from the charity stripe. Poole has had moments of relevance this season, however, like many of the Warriors fringe players, he struggles to put up consistent production. Poole is not worth rostering unless you are in a very deep league.