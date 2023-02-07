Poole finished with 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt), 12 assists and four rebounds across 29 minutes in Monday's 141-114 win over the Thunder.

Poole had been expected to step into a heightened scoring role while re-entering the starting five in place of Stephen Curry (lower leg), and while he narrowly surpassed his season average in points (20.5 per game), the 23-year-old made his biggest impact Monday as a facilitator for Klay Thompson, who drilled a season-high 12 three-pointers. The 12 dimes were a new career-high total for Poole, whose previous spot starts in place of Curry had often been marred by low assist counts and inefficient, high-volume shooting. If he's willing to defer more to Thompson and turn his focus toward creating open looks for others while serving as more of a secondary scorer, Poole may be able to bring his fantasy value up a notch from where it was when Curry previously missed time in December and early January due to a shoulder injury.