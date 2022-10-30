Poole (ankle) provided 24 points (10-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 120-113 overtime loss to the Hornets.

Poole turned things around after a poor showing in his last game, pouring in 24 points to go with a full line. Thus far, it's been a little bit of everything when it comes to production, often reliant on how much time he is spending on the floor. The Warriors play again on Sunday and Poole will look to ride this momentum. However, he did suffer an ankle injury late Saturday, so managers will want to keep an eye on the injury report.