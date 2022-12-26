Poole was ejected in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Christmas Day matchup against the Grizzlies after getting assessed his second technical foul, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Poole had 32 points (11-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes before getting ejected. Golden State will presumably turn to Donte DiVincenzo and Ty Jerome to handle the point guard duties during the remainder of Sunday's contest. The Warriors used a big third quarter to take a double-digit lead before Poole was tossed.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Struggles in blowout loss•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Leads way in scoring column•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Erupts for career-high 43 points•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Leads Warriors in scoring•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Hits for 20 against Pacers•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Fifth straight 20-point outing•