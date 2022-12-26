Poole was ejected in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Christmas Day matchup against the Grizzlies after getting assessed his second technical foul, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Poole had 32 points (11-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes before getting ejected. Golden State will presumably turn to Donte DiVincenzo and Ty Jerome to handle the point guard duties during the remainder of Sunday's contest. The Warriors used a big third quarter to take a double-digit lead before Poole was tossed.