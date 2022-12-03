Poole closed Friday's 119-111 win over the Bulls with 30 points (11-18 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes.

Poole looked much like the player we saw at the end of last season, appearing unstoppable at times with efficient shooting and a season-high seven-three pointers. He added very little in terms of peripheral stats, but it was an impressive scoring outburst nonetheless, especially considering that he played only 23 minutes. Poole has been a mild fantasy disappointment thus far, but he's shown the ability to break out offensively on occasion, producing three games of 30 or more points.